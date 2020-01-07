fbpx
Afternoons with Lauree

Study Says Cat Owners Less Likely to Go to Church

By January 7, 2020 No Comments

I have not stopped laughing at an article I read earlier today! I fear it may offend a few people but as someone who is merely delivering the news, I hope it gives a whole lot of laughter along the way. A study of 2000 people was conducted here in America and it shows that those who were cat owners, were less likely to attend Church on a regular basis BECAUSE OF THEIR CAT.

My cat owners: don’t hate me. I’m merely the messenger. But I say let’s break the stigma. Prove the naysayers wrong. Show them that cat owners love Jesus too!

