The Christian rap artist Lecrae Moore once said, “success isn’t what you’ve done compared to others. Success is what you’ve done compared to what you were made to do.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Success is not a zero-sum game. Just because someone is doing very well in their life and succeeding doesn’t mean that they are taking that success from me.

Not only does changing this mindset prevent envy, it actually enables us to celebrate with those who do succeed around us while also humbling us to learn from them so that we can achieve results for ourselves. The goal in cultivating this mindset is to have true confidence and contentment in our lives.

We can come to realize that we are on our own journey and that success looks different for everyone. The reality is that confidence isn’t going into a room thinking that you’re better than everyone else, it’s being able to walk into a room and not having to compare yourself to anyone at all.