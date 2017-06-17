Successful by Grace, Lonesome for Affection

Hello, I have am a healthcare professional in the medical field. I have been active in this field more than 30 years. By the grace of our precious Lord, I have been blessed with success in my field of specialty. However, I would like to continue living each day with Him who created all of us & someone else, male, who is Honest, Loyal, Sincere, Loving, etc….. who is interested in me, not only my $$financial status$$. I believe is it better to give / share than to receive however the last few years the only individuals I have dated have turned out to be phonies, liars only interested in me due to my $$status$$.

Please remember me in your thought/ prayers that God, the Almighty, will bless me with an Honest, Hard working individual man who seeks as I do.

Thank you so much for remembering me in your thoughts / prayers, as well as your time & attention to this personal matter of mine. Blessings on you, always. I highly appreciate your kindness for me.

Alisha