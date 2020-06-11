Top Summer Activities To Keep The Kids Entertained

Yesterday we took a poll to see how our parents were feeling with summer break being officially underway and the overwhelming majority answered with “I need some inspiration in the creativity department.” Don’t worry, we’ve got you! Listed are some fun, cheap summer activities to keep the kiddos busy and entertained!

Here, you can download and print out Lauree’s list for Summer Activities Inspiration!

1. Build a Backyard Obstacle Course: Construct a backyard obstacle course with hula hoops, jump ropes, sticks, stones, hoses, and other materials from around the house. Your kids can take turns completing it—and the person with the fastest time wins a prize!

2. Organize an At-Home Picnic: You can host a picnic lunch without leaving your property! Choose a mealtime destination, whether it’s a patio table or blanket in the backyard. Prepare picnic staples like sandwiches, load them into a basket, and enjoy!

3. Arrange a Scavenger Hunt: What adventurous child doesn’t love a scavenger hunt? Whether you set up this free summer activity for kids indoors or outdoors, the objective remains the same: find hidden objects using clever clues.

4. Tour Your Hometown: You don’t have to leave town to go on a vacation! Visit local landmarks, call the historical society for hometown trivia, and ask a neighbor for her favorite restaurant recommendation to try somewhere new.

5. Make Homemade Goop:

Mix up a bowl of Oobleck, a mysterious matter that kids can shape into balls or let ooze from their fingers. Here’s how:

Pour one cup of water into a large mixing bowl

Add a few drops of food coloring (any color)

Slowly stir in two cups of cornstarch (use a spoon at first, but you may eventually find it’s easier with your hands)

Your kids can do this fun summer activity either inside or outside the house!

6. Camp in the Yard: No campground? No problem! Hitch a tent in the backyard and spend the night underneath the stars. This free summer activity has one major benefit over normal camping: There’s a working toilet merely feet away!

7. Make a Bird Feeder: Invite summertime birds to your yard with a DIY bird feeder. To make it, simply coat sticks with peanut butter and roll them in birdseed. It’s the perfect opportunity to teach kids about nature and animals.

8. Learn Cooking Skills: This fun summer activity for kids also has a practical purpose: Teaching little ones to cook. Choose a favorite food—such as grilled cheese or cookies—and make it with your child.

9. Volunteer Your Time: Volunteering teaches compassion and responsibility, and it also keeps kids busy on slow summer days. And we’ve got the perfect opportunity for you: Help us Feed Your Neighbor during the KCBI Summer of Service!

10 Tour Your Local Fire Station: Do you have an aspiring firefighter? Take a tour of your local emergency station! Since most locations don’t have set visiting hours, call ahead to arrange an appointment.

If you’d like to check out the rest of the list of creative, cheap summer activities to keep you kids entertained, click here!