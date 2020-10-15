Super Helpful Voting Resource Guide!

Voting is a privilege. And voting also requires a fair bit of knowing ‘what or who’ exactly you are voting for. After you’ve made a plan for the day and time you want to go and vote, prepare to stand in line for a significant amount of time – snacks and water bottles would be recommended!

But before you ever get to that day if you are looking to know the candidates or issues check out this website Ballot Ready to help you read through each candidate’s profile. This might be something great to pass along for those first-time voters!