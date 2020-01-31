fbpx
Afternoons with Lauree

Superbowl Snack Exchange | Lauree Tries Wings

By January 31, 2020 No Comments

Wings are messy and there are bones and Lauree “LO” Austin has never eaten them once. But Producer Josh insisted that Lauree try them before the Superbowl this weekend. He was kind by starting her off  “glorified chicken nuggets” but didn’t skimp on the heat with the hottest sauce on the menu

Lauree thought she’d introduce Josh to her West Coast Dip Special but she added something a little bit ‘fishy’…

Let’s see how they like the snack exchange!

Any Go-To snacks you love to recommend to others for the Superbowl? Leave your ideas below!

If you’ve got any go-to recipes for your Super Bowl spread, don’t be afraid to share!

