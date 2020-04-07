Surprising Foods To Stay Away From If You’re Feeling Sick

Even if you’re feeling sick at the moment, there might be some things that you’re eating or drinking that could be doing more harm than good in your efforts to feel better. Here are some foods that you should avoid if you’re feeling under the weather:

Candy: This is a given considering that sugar causes inflammation and this has been shown to decrease immunity by weakening white blood cells. These cells are responsible for fighting infection. Strawberries: These are histamine releasers that can contribute to congestion. Histamine-powered mucus can create a sense of discomfort in your nose and sinus area, so stick to other fruits until you’re feeling better. Milk: Dairy can temporarily thicken mucus, which will cause harmful allergens to stay in your system longer. Cheese: Cheese is a pro-inflammatory food that can reduce your body’s immune system response. Ice Cream: Most ice cream is made with full-fat dairy, meaning it is high in inflammation-triggering saturated fat. Coffee: Coffee might seem like a must when you’re already worn down from the flu, but if you want to get better fast you should try to lay off of the joe. (Rebecca may disagree with this one) Bread: Even those with a minor sensitivity to gluten can experience inflammation after eating wheat. Because inflammation can often lead to an increase in mucus production, it’s best to lay off of the gluten until you recover.

If you’d like to read the article and list from MSN, you can click here!