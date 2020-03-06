Surprising Things That Cause Anxiety

For some of us, dealing with anxiety isn’t really a choice considering it has to do with faulty brain chemistry and a lack of certain chemicals that ensure optimum function in our heads. But for others, there are actually some everyday things that we are doing that are causing us to deal with unnecessary anxiety. Check them out and see if you deal with any of these:

You Drink Too Much Coffee You’re Getting Breaking News Alerts All Day Long Your Blood Sugar Is Low You’ve Committed To More Than You Can Handle You’re Not Getting Enough Sleep You’re Surrounded By Clutter

