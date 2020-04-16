Surprising Ways That We Might Be Spreading The Coronavirus

Of course, we’ve been asked to wash our hands constantly and to keep our hands out of our face as much as possible to prevent the spread of this virus. But did you know there are other things that we are doing that might unknowingly be opening ourselves up to the virus? Check out some precautions that you can take to ensure that you stay healthy during this time.

A Public Toilet: Public toilets are bad news. You don’t know who has been in there before you. It could be that someone carrying the virus has sneezed and coughed, got virus all over their hands, then passed these to the toilet seat or the toilet roll. You’ve Used Cash: During the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless is the preferred way to make payments. Although the authorities have not made specific recommendations, virologists report the virus survives on plastic and paper for up to 3 days. You’ve Washed Your Clothes In Cold Water: Many people regularly wash their clothes at 40 degrees as it’s more economical. On 14th February 2020, The Journal of Clinical Medicine published the first reports about COVID-19 from the experience in Wuhan City, China. They stated that the virus can be killed by heating to 132 degrees for 30 minutes. You Paint Your Long Nails: Experts recommended fingernails be kept short, clean and free of nail polish. You’ve Signed For A Delivery: The virus lives on plastic. It can live on a ballpoint pen for two to three days. You’ve Just Filled Your Car Up For Gas: Don’t forget to wear gloves and wash your hands after filling up with gas. You Wiped the Kitchen Worktops with Kitchen Cleaner: Soap and water will dislodge the virus and destroy it by disrupting its outer coating. However, to clean surfaces, the best way to kill the virus is with bleach (sodium hypochlorite), ethanol or hydrogen peroxide.

If you’d like to read the full list of 20 Surprising Things That Are Causing Coronavirus from MSN, click here!