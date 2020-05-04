Surviving the storm

The faithfulness and love of God is so amazing!! I have been married for almost 2 years,shortly after our wedding my husband got ill and it has been storm after storm, diagnosis after disgnosis.BUT GOD!!! I thank God for his new mercies. Diagnosed with copd in 2017, esrd, in 2018, 2 visits to rehab and now recovering from what doctors have diagnosed as cidp auto immune disorder that attacks the nerves a diabetic and other health issues. God told me years ago before we got married that He was preserving my husband. I didnt understand then, now I see the mighty hand of God doing just that. Preserving my husbands life. And we know that all things work together for the good of those who love God and are the called according to His purpose. I know that only by GRACE have we been able to survive the tough storm. Prayer is essential to us, reading the word daily, and trusting a loving God to carry us through. Be encouraged on today. God is still in control! My husband is a living testimony