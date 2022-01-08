Praise Wall

Sweet Zoe

By January 8, 2022 No Comments

To God be the glory! I want to thank everyone @ KCBI for lifting my granddaughter Zoe in prayer. Praise God the large tumor on her spine is Benign! She is doing very well n is being released to go home tomorrow in South Carolina. She is a living testimony to God’s mercy, healing n love. Thank you all for your precious prayers. What an awesome God mighty in strength n power we serve! Thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through Our Lord Jesus Christ. Again, thank you my brothers’ n sisters’ in Christ:)

