Talking To Your Kids About A Different Kind Of School

When do your kids start school? I know that a lot of parents are preparing their kids to start school today and there is quite a bit of anxiety surrounding it because everything is different. Fortunately the experts have weighed in and have shared some great ideas on how to make this transition easier.

First and foremost is to make it a fun and exciting change and frame it as a positive. Help them perceive this as them doing something new and how you can’t wait to see what this is going to look like. Talk about the benefits of getting to do this from home before they go back to campus (if that’s what you and your family have chosen to do). Talk to your child about how this is going to be different. Explain some of the differences that will be occurring and while you’re at it, create a space in your home that they can call their own. Maybe it’s a desk in their room, but if not, maybe they could get a certain side of the dining room table or card table in the living room if you have more than one kid.

