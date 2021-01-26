Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Tara-Leigh Cobble Will Be Speaking At The 2021 HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference!

🎉Today’s the day – we get to make our BIG announcement!🎉

Tara Leigh Cobble is joining the lineup of the HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference this year! Tara-Leigh is the host of the God Shot on 90.9 KCBI and The Bible Recap with Tara-Leigh Cobble.

But wait—there’s more! To celebrate, we’ve decided to lower the ticket price back down to the Early Bird rate for forty-eight hours only.
This offer ends on Thursday, January 28th at 8 am, so don’t wait.

Click here to purchase your discounted tickets today!

