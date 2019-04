Tax Day Freebies!

Don’t write Tax Day off completely – it’s a big day for deals and freebies.

Regardless of whether you owe money or are getting a refund, some businesses are marking the tax return deadline with specials.

This year’s tax relief includes free treats, discounted meals and free paper shredding along with a way to eliminate the stress of filing at the last minute – free massages.

Here are some of the deals that you can cash in on today if you’re interested:

Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt: Get a free small frozen yogurt Monday, April 15.

California Tortilla: With any Tax Day purchase, get free chips and queso when you say “1040.”

Great American Cookies: Get one free Original Chocolate Chip Cookies at participating locations for stopping by Monday.

Hardee’s: The fast-food chain is giving away free sausage biscuits from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday at participating locations. To get this freebie, you need to say, “Made from scratch.” One per customer, while supplies last. Tax not included.

Kona Ice: Tax Day is Kona Ice’s National “Chill Out Day.” Stop by the company’s island-inspired trucks during select hours Monday for a free cup of tropical shaved ice. Find participating hours and locations at www.kona-ice.com/chill-out-day.

Office Depot/OfficeMax: Through April 27, get up to five pounds of documents shredded for free with a coupon posted at www.officedepot.com.

Planet Fitness: This Tax Day promotion runs now through April 20. Members and non-members can use available HydroMassage chairs with a coupon at www.hydromassage.com/taxday.

B.GOOD: New app users get a choice of a free green or grain bowl or burger by downloading the new restaurant app Monday through April 20. Customers who already have the app can get free fries with any purchase at participating locations. Download the app at www.bgood.com.

BJ’s Restaurant: Get half-off large deep dish or Tavern-Cut Pizzas Monday for dine-in, take-out or delivery. April 15 also kicks off three weeks of free delivery and no service fee on delivery orders through the BJ’s website. Learn more at www.bjsrestaurants.com/freedelivery.

Bite Squad and Waitr: The online and mobile food delivery services are offering “no delivery fees” when customers spend $20 or more on food with promo code TAXDAY19 for orders placed on the services’ apps or www.bitesquad.com or www.waitrapp.com.

Boston Market: The $10.40 Tax Day meal special includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain beverage drink, while supplies last. No coupon is needed and the offer is available through Monday at restaurants and for online delivery.

Bruegger’s Bagels: With the annual tax time deal through Monday, new and existing members of the Bruegger’s Inner Circle, get 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheeses, for $10.40, a $3.50-plus deduction, at participating bakeries. Sign up for the offer at www.brueggers.com.

BurgerFi: The chain is celebrating Tax Day with $4.15 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers on Monday through the BurgerFi app only. Download the app at www.burgerfi.com/rewards.

Cicis: Adult buffets are $4.15 Tax Day with the purchase of a large drink and a coupon available at http://bit.ly/2CCMH2u.

Corner Bakery Cafe: Get two entrees for $10.40 Monday through Wednesday, in-café only.

ezCater: The online catering marketplace app has a deal for new customers. Weekdays through Wednesday, get $50 off weekday orders with code ezTaxes2019. Sign up at www.ezcater.com.

Dunkin: For Tax Day, DD Perks loyalty members can get a medium hot or iced coffee for $1 at participating restaurants nationwide. Join the program at www.dunkindonuts.com.

Farmer Boys: Get two Breakfast Burritos or two Double Big Cheeses for $10.40 Monday at participating locations. There is no limit to the promotion and no coupon is required.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink Monday through Wednesday at participating locations with a coupon that can be printed out or shown on a phone. The coupon will also be posted on the restaurant’s social media channels.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Get a 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $10.40 Monday at participating locations. No coupon or app needed. Offer not valid in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Jet’s Pizza: Get a one-topping eight corner pizza for $10.99 with code TAXES.

McDonald’s: Participating restaurants in select locations across the country have Tax Day deals Monday. Check with your closest location. There also are various offers on the fast-food chain’s mobile app including buy one Big Mac, get one for 50 cents.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Get $3 off any large using code 481658 or $8 off any two large pizzas using code 883457.

Noodles & Company: Through Monday, existing members of NoodlesREWARDS will get $4 off online and mobile orders of $10 or more for Tax Day. Sign up for future offers at www.noodles.com/rewards.

Pizza Hut: Through Monday, get any large two-topping pizza for $5.99 with online carryout orders.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get a buy-one-get-one-free entrée at locations nationwide for Tax Day when you mention that it is Tax Day.

Red Robin: Monday kicks off the chain’s Royalty Appreciation Week and Red Robin Royalty members can get daily deals with a purchase of $10 or more through Sunday, April 21. The Tax Day freebie is a free milkshake. Sign up for the free loyalty program at www.redrobin.com/royalty.

Schlotzsky’s: Get a free small original sandwich with the purchase of chips and a medium drink Tax Day. This deal is available at all locations and no coupon is needed.

Slim Chickens: The chain has a one-day Tax Day promotion with a $5.99 Chick’s Meal, which includes three tenders, two pieces of Texas Toast, a side of your choice and a medium drink. Limit one per person.

Smoothie King: Get $2 off any 20-ounce smoothie Monday through Thursday with Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards app. Learn more at www.smoothieking.com/taxday.

Sonny’s BBQ: The barbecue chain has an IRS – Irresistible Ribs Special – Monday with half-priced Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Rib dinners, which include two sides and bread.

Tijuana Flats: Get $5 burritos Monday at all locations.

TooJay’s Deli: For Tax Day, get a burger and beverage combo for $10.40 at any of TooJay’s 28 locations across Florida with a coupon.

White Castle: For Tax Day, the fast-food chain will offer 15% off any order in-Castle with a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/value-offers. The coupon also will be sent to email subscribers and posted on social channels.

Thank you to Kelly Tyko from USA Today for providing this amazing list of Tax Day freebies and if you’d like to view the full list, you can click here!