Teachers, We As Parents Want You To Know Something During This Time

When I asked my teacher friends how they’re doing, they’re all pretty much giving the same answer: stressed.

I think about what it’s like for me and perhaps you as a parent to all of a sudden move into homeschooling or home facilitating type position, but think about what it must be like for our teachers, who are all of a sudden doing everything online and have maybe never even attempted something like this before.

Well, there is a there’s a post circulating on Facebook and I wanted to read it because it is perfect. It’s just the best encouragement for teachers and I didn’t write it but I mean it from the bottom of my heart.

“Hey teachers, we just wanted to let you know that however the next few weeks go down, it’s all good. We’re on your team. This is not what you signed up for and we actually can’t believe you’re doing this. Your life is about to become one giant conference call with two dozen elementary school kids, tweens, and high schoolers who likely have no set bedtime and are probably hopped up on Captain Crunch or whatever else. Their parents have been stressed brick baking for the past 12 days. What could possibly go wrong?

In light of this, we as a community want to give you blanket permission to do this however you want for the next two months. Do your kids want to sit on your lap while you teach long division? Perfect? Do you need to eat a half a bag of Cheetos while you’re trying to explain how to calculate experimental error? Go for it. Feel like having your morning meetings in your pajamas all month long? You are in a judgment-free zone here.

But here’s what we really want you to know. Our kids will catch up. They’ll make up whatever is lost during this uncertain season. But you are teaching them things that we really want them to learn. You’re teaching them that people are flexible and can adapt to new things. You’re teaching that people will show up for them, even when it’s hard. And you’re teaching them that communities work together for the greatest good. Most of all, you’re showing them that you love them enough to be there. And that’s all any of us can do is love each other through this. So teachers, thank you, God bless you, and we’re praying for you.”