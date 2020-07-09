Teaching Your Kids About Grace

It happens in every household at some point in time: one of the kids blows it and you got to sit down and you’ve got to have yourself a little discussion.

One of our kids a few days ago told a dumb lie and then tried to cover it up over and over again. After getting past all the lies, we finally had to talk about it and the kid didn’t tell the truth because they didn’t want to get in trouble. Now, of course, the lie and the cover-up process are what really gotten them into trouble. But here’s what I got to do. I got to sit down in front of this kid after consequences were dealt and I got to say, “stop being afraid of getting in trouble. Here’s what you can’t do. You can’t disappoint me.”

It’s so important to tell this to your kids because a disappointment comes from unmet expectations. You are disappointed you didn’t get the job. You are disappointed that X didn’t go as you thought it would. Unmet expectations are at the root of every disappointment.

I told my child that when their dad and I planned on having kids, we knew that they would wet the bed at some point, probably a lot. We knew that they would fall when we were teaching them to walk, that they would fall off their bike when we were teaching them to ride. We knew that they would sass us and that they would lie sometimes. We knew all those things! Because we knew all those things, forgiveness and grace are already there when they do it and therefore they can’t disappoint. Instead, they get to see a facet of me that loves to give grace and that relishes giving the same mercy that I have been given by my Heavenly Father.

The reason I wanted to tell you that story is because you’ve probably blown it recently as well and you might be feeling guilty or swimming in a pool of shame. You need to know that you haven’t let God down because He knew every mistake before you would make it and the grace and the forgiveness were already there.