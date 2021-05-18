Test Me & Know My Anxious Thoughts

Just about everyone I know is struggling with anxiety right now and I wonder if you are too. Anytime we talk about anxiety on the radio, I usually get several emails, Facebook messages, Instagram messages, or direct messages on Twitter because it’s such a real thing right now.

Here’s something I know to be true about anxiety, it tends to take place in the things that you and I tend to already worry about and tend to be things that haven’t actually happened. But what we do is we have these scenarios is that we play them out in our mind the way we think it’s going to go. I love that David wrote this in one of the Psalms:

“Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts.” – Psalm 139:23

Why would he ask God to help him know his anxious thoughts? David wasn’t asking the Lord to test him and know his anxious thoughts so he could say, “See? Nothing wrong here! No anxiety, no depression.” That’s not what David was doing. It’s because he couldn’t even fully put his finger on why he was the way he was.

This has been the case of mankind since the garden. In the Garden of Eden when Adam and Eve ate the fruit and God told Adam, “by the sweat of your brow, you will you know toil for you’ll work the ground.” (Genesis 3:19) We tend to read that passage and think that that sweat of your brow means hard work like you’re exerting yourself so much that you sweat, but that’s actually not the case. It’s the cold sweat of anxiety and the uncertainty of where your next __________ is going to come from.

So if you are struggling, know that you’re in good company and that no one knows your heart like God does. I have found when I sit down with my journal and my Bible and I asked the Lord, to search me and know my heart, to test me and know my anxious thoughts, and explain them to me, he does. You and I long to be in the presence of God and someday we will be fully. But even now, we can be in part by listening to songs that turn your heart to the Lord and spending time in His Word.