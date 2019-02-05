Business Impact Partners

Texas Advancement Center

Texas Advancement Center is restructuring how you view education. We are 100% focused on the unemployed, underemployed, and those that have been displaced during these uncertain times. Our number one priority is to equip our students with various 5-8-week certifications in essential careers at ZERO cost to our students. We are a preferred eligible partner with the Texas Workforce and together we are driving down the unemployment rate one student at a time. TAC will provide you with guidance and direction regarding job searching strategies, resume writing, and interviewing best practices. Although employment opportunities hinge on various factors and are not guaranteed, we are committed to keeping you motivated, focused, and equipped for a successful career.

www.texasadvancementcenter.com
972-595-2668

