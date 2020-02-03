fbpx
Texas Guy Wins Super Bowl… Takes A Texas Kid With Him!

After the game, Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (From Whitehouse, TX), who was named the big game’s MVP, shouted the famous “I’m going to Disney World!” and now he’s headed there to celebrate.

But he’s taking along some friends.

One in particular is a 10-year-old Make-A-Wish child named Nathaniel, who’s from Austin. He’s going to join Patrick at Disney World during the annual parade for the Super Bowl winner. It’s the first time something like this was done for that parade!

Not only that, but 17 other Make-A-Wish children will be heading to Disney World, too!

Very cool.

See the full story here!

