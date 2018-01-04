Thanful thurs Jan 4th

Im thankful today thursdasy im 56 im thankful my grown kids care enough to send money buy me lunch but most of all God blessed me grandson nov 24 another one dec 28 my oldest son his son is 3lbs 6 oz 15inches 2 mo early they tried for long t8me time he is my miracle baby here what i really wanted say last year my daughter lost 2 babies at 4 1/2 mo …ir was hard i prayed to God she is dedicated devoted woman of God …God not only answered my PRAYER for Grandchild he gave me two boys one month apart Our God is awesome and i am so truly blessed pray have faith God will answer your prayers Believe