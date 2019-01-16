Thank You Lord for Your Blessings

Last January I lost my job of 13 years. Pressed, stressed out and unable to think, I was fired. It truly was about my age and reporting of a Manager’s inappropriate behavior. Not worthy of explanation. I was working with folks 50 years younger than me.

In retrospect, I believe it was God’s way of moving me out to another opportunity to praise His holy name. Be an example of His wisdom, love, and an example of His glory.

Truly, it took me one year to find employment that is hearts desire. He gave me an opportunity to do so and I got another job where I have an opportunity to shine.

My blessings for this year have been constant and my heart thrives with my Father’s.

Thank you Lord.