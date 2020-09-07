Praise Wall

Thank You Rebecca

September 7, 2020

It’s 2:43 am and I just pulled up to my house from a late night job. Flipping through the stations I stopped on the sound of Rebecca’s voice saying the word that’s occupied my thoughts so heavily for the past few months; “suicide”. I also have had multiple friends that I was very close with choose to end their own life and have been just a step away from doing the same to myself… I just wanted to thank Rebecca for her sharing of the open letter to her audience and how powerful it was to hear. I felt the presence of God so strongly that it was as if I was sitting in front of the Father and he was sharing the message of his unfailing love to me as if I were the only person in the world. Again thank you Rebecca, The Lord our God spoke through you in straight into my soul. Thank you thank you thank you

