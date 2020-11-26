Thankful For God’s Grace In A Challenging Year

From our family to yours, we want to wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving!

It’s been a challenging year for all of us in 2020, and that’s been no different for Doug Hannah and the Hannah family. Both Doug’s wife and mother were in the hospital for some serious circumstances in 2020, but they’re both here to celebrate this Thanksgiving and for that, we show thanks to God for his grace.

We know that today may look different than you hoped and you be celebrating in a distanced or virtual way with your family, but our hope is that today you are able to reflect on the things that God has done and that your heart is filled with gratitude. We’re so thankful you are apart of our KCBI family and that we get to serve our community right alongside you. Happy Thanksgiving!