That’s From Where?? Things You Won’t Believe Don’t Come From Texas

We have a lot reasons to be proud to from Texas, but there’s a couple things we’re bragging about that we may need to slow our roll with.

–Cowboy Hats, believe it or not, come from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. John B. Stetson, a famous hat manufacturer from Philadelphia created the “Boss of the Plains” hat in 1865.

–Pimento Cheese, though perfected in the south, actually originated in New York. Back in the 1870s, New York farmers started making a soft, un-ripened cheese that eventually evolved into cream cheese. Around the same time, Spain started sending canned red peppers or “pimiento” over to the United States. They soon caught on, minus the extra “i”, and became a staple of many kitchens across the country.

-We all love some deviled eggs, but the roots of modern-day deviled eggs can be traced back to ancient Rome, where eggs were boiled, seasoned with spicy sauces and then typically served at the beginning of a meal—as a first course known as gustatio—for wealthy patricians.