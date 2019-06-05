The 10 Most Addictive Foods In The World

If you’ve ever thought you were addicted to pizza, you might just be right. A recent study from the University of Michigan suggests that some foods really are more addictive than others.

Researchers surveyed people about the foods they can’t put down. The most habit-forming foods typically had two things in common—a high-fat content and a high glycemic load, meaning they spike your blood sugar quickly after ingestion. Foods with a high glycemic load tend to be rich in sugars and refined carbs.

These items were most addictive, in order:

(While soda and cheese don’t have the combo of high fat and a high glycemic load, they each score high in one of the categories.)

Meanwhile, the least addicting foods in the study were cucumbers, carrots, beans without sauce, apples, plain brown rice, broccoli, bananas, salmon, corn without butter or salt, and strawberries.

