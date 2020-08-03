The 3 Best Places To Get Wisdom

There’s a difference between being INFORMED and having WISDOM. We have plenty of the former (though we maybe could use a bit more) but we seem as a nation to be severely lacking in the latter.

“The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom.

Though it cost all you have, get understanding.” –Proverbs 4:7

Information is one thing, but to separate the tainted from the polluted, we need WISDOM.

Here’s where to find it:

1) The Bible. Sure, seems obvious. But lest we forget, wisdom begins with acknowledging God. There’s no better place to find it than the scriptures. Start with the Gospels, or Romans, or the Proverbs. Use one of the many apps that help you develop a daily bible reading plan.

2) The Holy Spirit. When we read the Bible, it points us to the living relationship we have as Christians with God’s Spirit, who illuminates and guides us. As someone once said, the Bible is the only book you can read whose author is always present as as you read it.

3) People who know God. There is wisdom in a multitude of counselors (Prov 24:6). These are people you know who know God, who spend time with God, and who relate their experience with God. This can be family or friends, and your church, sure, but it can also be authors of the books who share much insight. It can even be pastors you hear on the KCBI All-Teaching Channel.

This list isn’t exhaustive, but these will point you in the right direction.

In this election year chock full of hot take punditry, I’ll leave you with a thought from the late Eugene Peterson, from his book “Run With The Horses: The Quest For Life At Its Best”. (Just substitute the word “newspapers” for “blogs, social media accounts, podcasts, or Cable News”)

“If we forget that the newspapers are footnotes to Scripture and not the other way around, we will finally be afraid to get out of bed in the morning. Too many of us spend far too much time with the editorial page and not nearly enough with the prophetic vision. We get our interpretation of politics and economics and morals from journalists when we should be getting only information; the meaning of the world is most accurately given to us by God’s Word.”