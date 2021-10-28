3 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Speak Tough Words

Words are very important. I think we would all agree with that. God SPOKE the world into existence so we know that words can be powerful. Chances are, our words will never have that much power but what we say matters especially when we have to have those tough conversations. Our words have the power to lift someone up or break them down. When my kids were little, we had this 3-question rule that we would run our words through:

-Is it true?

-Is it helpful?

-Is it my place to say?

Typically, it’s that third one that catches me because maybe I don’t have the relationship with them to be able to speak those words into them or maybe it would be better received from someone else.