The Amazing Reasons Behind Unspoken’s “Reason”

You’ve GOT to check out this music video from this song we’ve been playing on KCBI. To answer your questions:

1) Yes that is Chad Mattson, the lead singer, in the video as the dad

2) Yes, that really is his daughter

3) Yes, all was supervised for safety and no one was hurt

4) Yes, it’s bananas!

About the song, Chad writes…

“In the hard times, I’ve sometimes wondered ‘When is God gonna show up?’ But the truth is we’ve already been given the victory. That’s more than enough reason to believe, to persevere, to trust…This album is about sharing with people that you have a Reason.”

Here’s the video!