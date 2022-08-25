The Answer To Life’s Most Asked Questions

Every person in the world at some point has asked these questions:

Who Am I?

Why Am I Here?

While much of the world still seeks to find answers to these questions, we as Christians have the answer to these two questions in God’s Word. Ephesians 2:10 says:

“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” – Ephesians 2:10

So who are we? We are God’s creation and as believers, we are called His children. Deeply loved and cared for by Him. Why are we here? Because God created us for His pleasure and so that we, as His creation, would have the pleasure of knowing Him.