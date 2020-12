What if we told you the answer to one question would make today a success? Would you want to know the answer? Of course, you would! Here the thing, you already hold the answer.

Dr. Henry Cloud, one of the writers of the book ‘Boundaries’, proposes this statement: Ask yourself, “What is one thing I can do today that when I go to bed tonight, I can look back and say “I’m so glad I did that”?”

And then do it! It really is that simple.