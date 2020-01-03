The Bar is Set Low for A Texas Snow Day!

If you were to ask your kids tonight, “Do you want the good news or the bad news first?” which one would they choose? If your child is hoping for a snow day this winter I’ve got some good news and some bad news and I’m just gonna risk it and tell them the bad news first…We live in Texas. We are not known for our snowfall and wintery wonderlands. More like blistering hot summers and more flat lands no mountains. Ready for the good news? The bar for what qualifies for a Snow Day, taking the day off of school to stay home and sip hot cocoa and make snowmen in the front yard, the bar is very low.

How much snow is required for a Texas snow day? ANY SNOW! So if your kids haven’t’ convinced you to move to Colorado so they can live in the snow the second best thing is to get a snow-day down here in Texas and all it takes is a few snowflakes and they are home free for the day!

Best of Luck for Winter 2020!