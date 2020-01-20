The Best Compliments To Give Your Wife

Over the last week, we at KCBI have really wanted to highlight ways that we can encourage the people closest to us in the best way possible which is why we’ve loved getting to dive into how we can encourage our kids, our husbands, and of course, our wives! As we were doing some research on this topic, a list from AllProDad.com came up and we wanted to give men some practical ways that we can love on our wives and let them know how appreciative we are of them!

“Sometimes you are so beautiful that I just want to stand still and look at you.” “Thank you for being such a hard worker.” “You’re the reason this place is called ‘home’ rather than just a house.” “The kind of mom you are makes it so much easier to be the kind of a dad I need to be.” “Today was another one of those days that made me so glad I asked you to marry me.”

If you’d like to read the full list of “10 Specific Compliments To Give Your Wife”, you can click here to read it from AllProDad.com! Also, if you’re a wife reading this and you’d like to see how you can specifically encourage or compliment your husband, read our article, “The Best Compliments To Give Your Husband” here!