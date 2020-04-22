The Best Foods To Help You Fall Asleep

Whether you deal with insomnia or you have trouble falling asleep because of fear of the Coronavirus, we wanted to help you find easy foods that you can eat to promote healthy sleep in your life!

Almonds: These not only help boost sleep quality but along with several other types of nuts, they are a source of the sleep-regulating hormone melatonin. Kiwi: The sleep-promoting effects of kiwis are thought to be due to their content of serotonin, a brain chemical that helps regulate your sleep cycle. It has also been suggested that the antioxidants in kiwis, such as vitamin C and carotenoids, may be partly responsible for their sleep-promoting effects. This is thought to be due to their role in reducing inflammation. Tart Cherry Juice: Tart cherry juice is also known to promote sleepiness, and it has even been studied for its role in relieving insomnia. For these reasons, drinking tart cherry juice before bed may improve your sleep quality. The sleep-promoting effects of tart cherry juice are due to its high content of melatonin, which is a hormone that regulates your internal clock and signals your body to prepare for sleep. Chamomile Tea: This contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in your brain that may promote sleepiness and reduce insomnia. Turkey: The protein in turkey may also contribute to its ability to promote tiredness. There is evidence that consuming moderate amounts of protein before bed is associated with better sleep quality, including less waking up throughout the night.

If you’d like to see the full list and read what we referenced on the Morning Show, click here!