The Best Gift You Can Give Someone Today

I want to share with you a story that a friend shared with me recently.

While I was out driving, I was behind a vehicle that had a sign in the back window that read, “Learning to drive a stick. Sorry for any delay.”

Knowing this information, I was very patient with their slow shifting, and honestly they were doing pretty well for still learning. Then I asked myself a tough question: Would I have been just as patient if the sign hadn’t been there? I can almost definitely say no.