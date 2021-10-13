The Broken Crown

In 2004, one of the most popular movies that came out and still remains big to this day is Mean Girls.

If you haven’t seen the movie, it’s about a girl named Cady Heron who joins a group of popular girls and slowly throughout the movie, she becomes more and more popular until she eventually finds herself in the role of the leader of the group.

While this movie certainly isn’t faith-based, it definitely has some theological metaphors that are very apparent and one of those was how we as humans operate in our desires. So many of us fight for status on a daily basis as we seek promotions, increased visibility, and more followers. We want to be respected, affirmed, and validated.

At the end of the movie, the main character, Cady Heron (played by Lindsey Lohan) becomes homecoming queen and as she gets to the stage to accept her award, she experiences this moment of awakening as she sees the honor for how vain it actually is. Out of that realization, she takes the homecoming crown, breaks it up, and starts handing out the pieces to all the girls in the crowd.

As I watched this scene of the movie, my friend Nika brought this up to me that what she did on stage is exactly what Jesus does with us. He has all the status, all the fame, all the honor and glory. He has everything that we’re trying to clamor for and instead of clinging to it, He lowered himself to as low as He could possibly go so that He could bring us up with Him and share His inheritance and fellowship that He has with God the Father & God the Holy Spirit.

It’s truly a powerful reminder that the thing that we’re clamoring for in this life is actually pretty empty. It’s all just a plastic crown and really, the best thing we can possibly do is to live with Christ and share that.