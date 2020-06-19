The Celebration of Juneteenth

It’s a tale as old as time: the story of Good vs Evil. We see where evil entered into our world, in the garden. Sometimes it’s hard to believe how good and evil can coexist in our world. On this day, known as Juneteenth, I’ll be honest to say I feel the weight of both. The evil that is slavery grieves my soul. I’ve listened to stories of lives and generations that have been impacted by the weight of slavery. And yet today, we celebrate the good. We honor the 250,000 lives of people who were enslaved here in the state of Texas. They were informed June 19th, 1865 that they were finally free, 2 full years after the emancipation proclamation was put into effect.

As we honor this day of freedom, I focus on that good. Romans 12:21 says “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” Happy Juneteenth.