The Church Is A Hospital

Most of us have heard that the church is a place for people who were sick and for those who needed healing. I believe this concept was adapted from Jesus’ words recorded in the book of Luke: “Jesus answered them, ‘Healthy people don’t need a doctor–sick people do. I have come to call not those who think they are righteous, but those who know they are sinners and need to repent'” (Luke 5:31-32).

Here’s where we need to be careful. While yes, we have been baptized in Jesus and sin is no longer our master but rather it’s the Spirit (Romans 6-7), we also have to remember that our sinful flesh didn’t go away despite that. The only way our sinful desires will go away is when we become resurrected in Jesus when He comes back. Yes, because of Jesus, the Spirit now gives us the ability to say no to sin in our lives, but we also have to accept the reality that the Holy Spirit that indwells us goes the complete opposite direction as our fleshly desires and that’s bound to cause a lifetime of conflict within ourselves.

This is why we must be gracious and understanding as we see other people’s journey and relationship with God. Everyone’s sin struggle looks different. That’s why it’s helpful to remember that despite our freedom from the mastery of sin in our lives, people still are fundamentally broken and will continue to fall to temptation until we are reunited with our Heavenly Father.

When we think of the church like a hospital, it’s not the pastor or people who “have it all together” that are the doctor’s and nurses, it is God who treats us from beginning to end. No matter where we are in our relationship with God, we should never think of ourselves so highly that we think sin no longer is a struggle for us. That’s just foolish and sets us up for a big realization when we eventually fall again.

While we don’t have the ability to choose where we struggle, we do have the ability to choose what we do in response to that struggle.