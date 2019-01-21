The Conversation That We All Need To Be Having

It’s an important day in our country as we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was a major difference maker in the civil rights movement in the 20th century. However, even though we celebrate his life, we also lament because of the fact that we still have a long way to go in terms of racial reconciliation in this country. Would you please pray for this country as we look to make progress in this very important issue?

