The Difference Between “All” & “Each”

Paul wrote to the Christian believers in Philippi while chained (most likely) to a guard under house arrest. The book is packed with promises and I’d like to share one. Here it is in its original Greek:

ὁ δὲ θεός μου πληρώσει πᾶσαν χρείαν ὑμῶν κατὰ τὸ πλοῦτος αὐτοῦ ἐν δόξῃ ἐν Χριστῷ Ἰησοῦ. “And my God will meet your every need according to his abundance in glory in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 4:19

Let’s focus on πᾶσαν (PAH-sahn). This is the adjective “every.” Some of your translations might say, “My God will meet all of your needs” but the true translation is “every.” It’s a subtle, though important difference.

It’s true, all means all. All of them. None of them are left out. But “all” also lumps your needs into one, big, general group. “Every” is more specific than “all.” God sees your every single need. Each one individually. He doesn’t look at the world and see a simmering stew of problems, he sees each individual hurt. Each individual heartache. Each individual tear. Each individual fear. And he will meet your every single need through his abundance in glory in Christ.

He is bound, through his word, to do so, and God does not lie. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.