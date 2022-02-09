The Difference Between Invalidation & Perspective

Friends, there is a massive difference between providing “perspective” in situations and invalidating someone’s pain and emotions.

Invalidation occurs when someone blatantly dismisses, denies, or even rejects someone’s emotion experience and sadly, it’s usually justified by someone claiming they were just trying to provide some “perspective.”

Sometimes it occurs with comparisons like “well at least you don’t…” or “just wait until…” or “it could be worse”. However, most of us have a misunderstanding of validation and what that looks like. In the words of Dr. Jamie Long:

“Validation doesn’t necessarily mean we agree with another’s subjective reality. Validation simply allows another person’s emotional state a space to exist.”

If you want to provide perspective for someone’s life, we ultimately have to allow someone to process their emotional experience and then help them to arrive at a place of humble perspective as they realize the truth of what they’re going through.

Perspective is a good thing to have but it’s not always done right. Perspective can often come from other people but more often than not, healthy perspective comes after appropriate processing and reflection rather than ignoring the process altogether. It takes time and we need to be okay with that. At the end of the day, we want to validate those around us as we communicate: