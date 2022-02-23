The Difference Between Knowledge & Wisdom

Wisdom and knowledge, both recurring themes in the Bible, are related but not synonymous. The dictionary defines wisdom as “the ability to discern or judge what is true, right, or lasting.” Knowledge, on the other hand, is “information gained through experience, reasoning, or acquaintance.” Knowledge can exist without wisdom, but not the other way around. One can be knowledgeable without being wise.

To put it a different way: Knowledge is knowing what to say. Wisdom is knowing whether or not to say it.

Charles Spurgeon once wrote:

“Wisdom is the right use of knowledge. To know is not to be wise. Many men know a great deal and are all the greater fools for it. There is no fool so great a fool as a knowing fool. But to know how to use knowledge is to have wisdom.”

Yes, we all have troubles, some greater than others, but imagine what would happen if we truly humble ourselves and seek God for wisdom to handle those issues? How much peace would we benefit from if we just let go of our power, and let Him take the lead? The peace that surpasses all understanding will guard our hearts and minds (Philippians 4:7).

Knowledge is what is gathered over time through study of the Scriptures. It can be said that wisdom, in turn, acts properly upon that knowledge. Wisdom is the fitting application of knowledge. Knowledge understands the light has turned red; wisdom applies the brakes. Knowledge sees the quicksand; wisdom walks around it. Knowledge memorizes the Ten Commandments; wisdom obeys them. Knowledge learns of God; wisdom loves Him.