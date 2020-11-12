The Difference Between Surviving & Thriving

I listen to the Bible oftentimes on my way to work during seasons where I don’t have as much time to read. Currently, I am in the book of John right now and was listening to the part where Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead. It’s such an interesting story because Jesus waited two full days while he was out with his disciples to go back after Mary and Martha had called for Jesus because Lazarus was His dear friend. Jesus gets there and everyone’s grieving. He walks to the tomb and He has to roll the stone away and he says, “Lazarus come out.” (John 11:43) Then it says, “and the dead man came out.” (John 11:44)

If you fast forward to the beginning of chapter 12 where it says six days before the Passover. Jesus came to Bethany where Lazarus lived. And I thought, ‘yeah, he did!’ See, I think we forget that there’s a big difference between surviving and thriving. I don’t have any proof but I bet Lazarus was living like he had never lived before. I want you to know that Jesus can tear off your grave clothes. Jesus can break your chains so that you too can move from surviving to thriving and my prayer for you today is that you would live! Live in Christ like you never have before because you fight from victory, not for it! You were made to thrive, not survive.