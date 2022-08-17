One of my favorite quotes is “Always preach the Gospel, and when necessary, use words.”

I used to get together with a group of friends to play cards and we had a blast together. We’d talk, we’d swap stories as we played, and we all happened to be Christians except for one of our friends, Jerry. Every time we got together, he would just sit there and soak up everything we said and eventually, Jerry started asking us questions about our faith. He said he loved that we didn’t preach at him or hang out with him just to try to convert him. He said he wanted to know more about this faith thing.

Well yesterday, out of the blue, I got a message from Jerry. He reached out to say that God had called him to not only to the faith, but ministry and that he got his degree as a Christian counselor🙌 The difference friendship can make!

-Sonny