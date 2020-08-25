I love having friends that are smarter than me. I’ve got a friend named Christian Williams and we’ve actually had her on the Honest Conversations podcast before so if you haven’t checked that episode out, click here! This is what she just posted on Facebook a week ago and this is just pure gold!

“A week ago someone asked how they could pray for me. I replied that I need to cultivate the discipline of rest. I find that the opportunity to rest often presents itself to me but I wrestle with immersing myself in rest when rest comes around. It’s probably because at heart I’m a performer. I like to do. I like to feel a sense of accomplishment and capability but if I’m not careful I can easily find myself rooting my identity in my work and not the work of Jesus. I think the discipline of rest isn’t just about me taking a break until I can do again. I think it’s about me owning my finiteness and trusting God. I don’t think the point is to turn to God when I’m empty when I’m at maximum capacity. I think the point is to be in God, to abide, and do all things through Christ who strengthens me. To be rested and rest-full. “Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations. I will be exalted in the earth.” – Psalm 46:10 Daughter, Son, just be a human. And let God be God.” – Christian Williams

That is so good! The discipline of rest is not about coming to God when you’re empty, but about abiding in Him and allowing Him to work through you. I love that sometimes when I had a friend that would have one of those planners, they had to write out every moment of what they were doing and they would have often holes in their schedules with nothing. It often stressed them out because they felt like they needed to fill it when in reality, maybe that’s your opportunity to take the time to rest in the Lord. Get reinvigorated to get on fire once again!