The Doctor Said, “It’s Not Good News.”

Wednesday of last week (the 5th) my wife, Julie, got the news that she has Type 1 Diabetes.

I never knew that you could catch a virus, have your immune system attack your pancreas cells in response, and as a result develop Type 1 Diabetes. But that’s what’s happened.

Barring a divine healing (still praying!) or a real medical breakthrough, she will need to be on insulin for the rest of her life.

It was especially sad because she spent her birthday, last Thursday, in the ICU.

It was EXTREMELY lonely to come home to a house that is so full of life and evidence of her presence, and have it just be… quiet and empty without her.

I know I have Jesus, and He and I talked, but I felt all alone in the world that night. I

called my oldest son to come over for a while and just help me deal.

God used him to help me get through that one day. God has sent people EVERY day to help us get through this one day.

Now, to the good news.

We have a fantastic endocrinologist who is very optimistic that this is eminently treatable. Our doctor is an expert in this disease and an advocate.

And now, Julie is home after 4 days in the hospital and is starting to resume her normal routine.

Our next door neighbor “just happens” (I don’t really believe in coincidence) to have T1D also, and so now she and my wife are there to support each other.

We’ve also had a TON of support from the listening family. Many people have reached out to me to express that support, and the KCBI fam is a huge part of that.

So I wanted to say thank you.

I know we are not the only ones walking the long road of chronic illness. If that’s you, too, then you know how comforting it is to know that, even if the battle rages, you’re not alone.

I really appreciate you letting me be a part of your day, and letting me share this with you.