The Driving Gift

married to a polish man , 4 children, I live in Forney tx and I

am at owner of small cleaning business, I drive every day in traffic hour to downtown Dallas , 5-6 year ago when I listened the first time 90.9 , my marriage was a disaster, no hope with a husband with lot of anger drinking problems and myself with so much resentment and disappointments from my husband, No hope for me and my kids , no family here to support me , KCBI becomes my fambrought hope peace to my soul trough all this years I learn about wisdom, giving patient kindness, 90.9 helps me on my everyday drive to restore my spirit my resentment and give me hope even when my days are dark, for the past years my marriage and business were very hard and difficult to manage, now after all this years my faith and hope guide me to become a better wife , mother’s ,daughter and friend , more understandable boss, disciple my staff and others , my husband trying hard to be a better husband and I am focused on my self 🙏🏻