Thanksgiving is well know for it’s football games and LOTS of food, but I think it’s known for a little bit of ego. Wouldn’t you agree?

Between my 3 sisters, my mom, and me, theres alot of cooking and baking taking place in preparation for that day. And whatever we bring to the table, we sure are proud of it, to the point of competition!

Is ego a part of your Thankgiving day spread?