The Encouragement I Didn’t Know I Needed

We have moved 3 times in the last 3 weeks (I can hear the audible groans of sympathy) but during that time, I received some encouragement I didn’t know I needed from a source I didn’t expect.

During these moves, we happened to have the same guy help move us all 3 times. He was great, but all of this moving from here to there had me FRUSTRATED, but something he said this past Saturday shocked me, “I want what you have.”

I look at him not knowing what he meant and before I could reply he said, “I just notice how calm you’ve been through all of this. I can see you have a strong relationship with the Lord. I want that too.” I laughed and said, “Brother, what you see has nothing to do with me and everything to do with God and His love, and guess what?! He loves you just as much as He loves me!”