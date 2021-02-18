So how is your 2021 going so far?

Global pandemic, check.

Massive ice storm that paralyzes the state of Texas, check.

Kids missing more school, check.

These are the facts. But I’m not discouraged about this, and let me tell you why you shouldn’t be, either. The facts don’t have the final say.

I want to read you something that Paul said in the book of Romans.

“Against all hope, Abraham in hope believed and so became the father of many nations, just as it had been said to him, “So shall your offspring be.” Without weakening in his faith, he faced the fact that his body was as good as dead—since he was about a hundred years old—and that Sarah’s womb was also dead. Yet he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God, being fully persuaded that God had power to do what he had promised.” – Romans 4:18-21

So, God had promised Abraham a son. That’s a fact. But here’s another fact. Abraham’s body was as good as dead and his wife’s womb looked more like a tomb. But it says that Abraham faced those facts, but didn’t waver in unbelief. Why? Because he knew that the facts never have the final say when it coms to God.

The natural thing to do is to look around at our circumstances and say “Woe is me.” But you and I serve a supernatural God. Let’s think for a minute about God’s track record.

He created a universe out of nothing, a man out of mud, and a woman out of a rib. He led his people through the Red Sea and into the Promised Land. In the New Testament Jesus walked on water, calmed a sea, gave sight to blind, healed countless of people, cast out demons, and raised the dead. And this same God knows how many hairs on your head, how many times your heart will beat, and how long your circumstances will last. He can change everything in an instant and he is always working on your behalf.

Romans 4:19 says “Abraham faced the facts.” So let’s face them.

A global pandemic. An arctic freeze. An uncertain future. Those are the facts. But the facts never have the final say. Not when we remember that God works everything for the good of those who love him and are called according to his purpose.