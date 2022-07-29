To have faith like a child is to trust the goodness, care, leadership, and provision of a father. Being the child of God affords us the opportunity to live under his constant provision and leadership.

Matthew 18:2-5 says:

“He called a little child to him, and placed the child among them. And he said: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.” – Matthew 18:2-5

As our good Father, God longs to provide for us a wonderfully abundant life full of joy, peace, purpose, laughter, friends, and unconditional love. Recently I read a story of what some would call the “faith of a child” and it’s absolutely beautiful:

“I have $20 to my name right now. Bills are paid and food is bought, but there just wasn’t much leftover this week. That’s okay. On the way home from grocery shopping today, my kids begged for ice cream. Begged. Cried real tears. All the drama. I said no. I’m short on money and I might need that $20 before payday. We have plenty of good food at home; we don’t need to stop at the ice cream store. I heard little sighs from the back seat, and then, “God, we’d really love some ice cream. Is there any way you can give mommy some money so we can get some ice cream tonight? We know you can. Thank you.” Oh good grief. “Guys,” I said, “God isn’t going to drop money on our doorstep so you two can get ice cream. He’s BUSY right now with natural disasters.” “Nope,” Josh said. “God said you’ll have plenty of money for ice cream and to give some to the natural disaster people.” “Josh…it doesn’t work that way,” I started, and then gave up. And then we got home. And on my doorstep was the mail. In the mail was an envelope. In the envelope was a check for $123 from an overpayment on a student loan I paid off…in 2007. The kids were not surprised. God was not surprised. They got ice cream. The Red Cross got a donation. And Mom remembered, yet again, what it means to have the faith of a child.”

How does a child receive a gift? With openness, honesty, and unbridled joy. That type of happy authenticity should be a hallmark of our faith as we receive God’s gift in Christ.